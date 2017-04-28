As economic growth slows amid Tory chaos, Labour must be the patriotic protector of British jobs after Brexit

It is a simple fact that no party will win power unless they are trusted on the economy. Today’s fall in the growth rate to just 0.3 per cent for the first three months of the year put the question of growth back at the heart of the general election.

Labour spent many years in the run-up to the 1997 election reassuring the public that New Labour would could be trusted with the public purse and that there would be no return to the stagflation of the 1970s that helped to usher in a long period of conservative rule. This image of economic competence was crucial throughout the party’s period in power, and it owed its survival mostly to the confident stewardship of the economy by Gordon Brown.

Fast forward to 2017, and Labour’s economic credibility seems in tatters. Stung by five years of constant Tory rhetoric on “Labour’s economic mess” and “Labour’s banking crisis”, the party has now become embedded in the public mindset as untrustworthy when it comes to the public finances.

However, the Conservative party’s pursuit of an extreme Brexit, in which they put immigration control over the needs of the economy, provides Labour with an opportunity to win back some credibility on this issue. Sir Keir Starmer, the shadow Brexit secretary, has rightly positioned Labour as the party that will put the economy and jobs first in any EU deal, but there is much more to be done.

Firstly, Labour should remember that in a short general election campaign it is about perception, more than substantive policy commitments, and the party should be relentless in hammering home the message of a “reckless Brexit” under the Tories, which puts people’s jobs at risk. Of course, the party should be careful to stay away from the “project fear” hyperbole of the “Stronger In” campaign last summer, but it is perfectly reasonable to warn the public that a Britain outside the single market will cost jobs and livelihoods.

It is not about opposing Brexit – that ship has sailed – but it is important to frame Brexit as a series of choices, and position Labour as the party that puts the economy first, while the Tories offer a gamble on the future of the country, and on ordinary people’s lives – they would create economic chaos, not the strong, and stable leadership they claim.

The party should be unashamed in its commitment to the single market and, in the face of attacks on its link to uncontrolled migration, Labour can stay strong knowing that the Conservatives are already rowing back on promises to reduce immigration to the “tens of thousands”. Backing the single market would also ensure any leakage of votes to the Liberal Democrats is minimal, while keeping Brexit voters on side by staying committed to Britain leaving the EU.

Labour could be confident that, if underpinned by a patriotic desire to protect British jobs and workers, this is a position that would stand up strongly in the face of criticism. The nationalists in the Tory party, and UKIP, are faux patriots as they are prepared to risk jobs for their narrow political ideology. If Labour can get this message right, the party will go some way to protecting its image in the event of a hard Brexit that costs jobs, and makes Britain poorer.

The Conservatives have vacated the field on the economy, and have abandoned their status as the traditional protectors of British jobs and businesses. Labour needs to be ready to step up to replace them, as the patriotic protector of British jobs after Brexit. If the party rises to this challenge, the public will remember in years to come that it was Labour who had their economic livelihoods at heart, while right-wing nationalists gambled away their future.

Simon Garland Jones is a communications professional and freelance writer.