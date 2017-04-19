Brexit campaign chief Gisela Stuart to step down from Midlands seat

Gisela Stuart sparked the latest Labour selection battle today when she announced she would step down from the Commons.

The prominent Brexit campaigner told local members she would not fight the Birmingham Edgbaston seat on June 8.

She was co-chair of the Vote Leave campaign in the run up to the historic vote for Brexit in June last year.

This afternoon Stuart ended 24 hours of speculation by informing her constituency Labour party (CLP) of her decision.

“After 22 years of campaigning and 20 years of having had the privilege of being the MP for this diverse, forever surprising and wonderful marginal seat I know when it is time to stand down and pass on the baton,” she said, the Birmingham Mail reported.

Stuart posted a majority of 2,706 with an increased share of the vote at the general election two years ago.

Six Labour MPs, including former home secretary and ex-Labour In chief Alan Johnson, have said they will retire from the Commons.

Any Labour member who wishes to be considered for the vacant seats can apply from Friday and has until Sunday, according to an update from the party today.

Which Labour MPs have said they will stand down at the election?