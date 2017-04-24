Chuka Umunna: Blair is wrong about voting for other parties over Brexit

This is the full text of the Facebook post published by Chuka Umunna, Open Britain supporter and chair of Vote Leave Watch, following Tony Blair’s call for voters to consider backing Tory or Lib Dem candidates in order to oppose Brexit “at any cost”.

Tony Blair is wrong to suggest in any way that voters should look elsewhere and form some anti-Brexit Alliance. No ifs, no buts: voting Labour and maximising our position in Parliament is the best way to stop Theresa May’s hard Brexit.

I campaigned passionately and around the clock for the UK to remain in the EU during the referendum campaign last year. I led the Labour IN for Britain campaign in Greater London, and played a leading role in the cross party Britain Stronger In Europe campaign. I am a leading supporter of Open Britain and chair the cross party Vote Leave Watch campaign.