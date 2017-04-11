Corbyn declares war on “national scandal” of big business late payers

Jeremy Corbyn today “declares war” on the culture of late payments which he describes as a £26bn national scandal.

The Labour leader will continue his policy blitz by pledging new sanctions on companies which are persistent late payers.

He will also name and shame big businesses which he says are the “worst culprits” for late payment which, he says, forces 50,000 small firms out of business each year.

“Cash is king for any business, and big companies are managing their cash by borrowing – interest free – from their suppliers.

“Some of the biggest names in business are holding cash piles that don’t actually belong to them. It’s a national scandal. And it’s stopping businesses from growing and causing thousands to go bust every year. It kills jobs and holds back economic growth.”

