Corbynistas sign up Occupy Wall Street activist for Brexit festival

The Corbynista cultural tour which aims to counter UKIP myths in the aftermath of the Brexit vote has recruited an Occupy activist to appear a youth event on the fringe of the City of London.

Take Back Control, which has been organised by The World Transformed, a spin-off from Momentum, has named David Graeber from Occupy Wall Street, as well as a poet, and a series of left-wing journalists, to appear later this month in fashionable Shoreditch in east London.

The Rich Mix venue, known for staging comedy and independent cinema, is just a few minutes’ walk away from a huge Royal Bank of Scotland office and the entrance to the square mile.

The free event, on Saturday April 22, is the latest “festival of ideas and action” from the group, which has staged events featuring director Ken Loach and earlier this year announced plans for a nationwide tour of the UKIP heartlands featuring Diane Abbott, former shadow cabinet minister Clive Lewis and shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

Graeber, a professor at the LSE who previously taught at Yale, is best known for his book Debt: The First 5,000 Years, and is credited by some for coining the phrase “the 99 per cent”.

“Organised by young activists from Demand the Impossible, our second Take Back Control event will bring together young people after the referendum to work out how we can take back real control,” said a statement by The World Transformed.

“There’ll be discussions, workshops, art exhibitions and sessions on mental health, bulls**t jobs, fake news, feminism, reclaiming public space and Brexit. Into the night, there’ll be spoken word, live performance and a bar til late.”