Council by-elections: Tories snatch Labour seat in north-east heartland

Labour lost a council seat in its north-east heartland last night as the Tories ate into its vote share.

Jeremy Corbyn’s party saw their vote slide by 8.2 per cent in the ward in the Brexit-backing city of Middlesborough.

The Tories achieved a swing of almost equal proportion when they increased their vote by 8.3 per cent to take Coulby Newham for their first time in its history.

Coulby Newham (Middlesborough)

Conservative gain from Labour

Conservatives 38 per cent (+8.3)

Labour 35.5 per cent (-8.2)

Independents 24.1 per cent (-2.5)

Greens 2.4 per cent (+2.4)