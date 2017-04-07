Deepening the violence or proportionate action? Labour figures including Corbyn, Benn and McGovern react to Syria air strikes

After Donald Trump order US missile strikes on a Syrian air base, after Bashar al-Assad used chemical weapons on his own people this week, Labour MPs from across the party have given their view of the intervention.

Jeremy Corbyn, Labour leader, said in a statement: “Tuesday’s horrific chemical attack was a war crime which requires urgent independent UN investigation and those responsible must be held to account. But unilateral military action without legal authorisation or independent verification risks intensifying a multi-sided conflict that has already killed hundreds of thousands of people…

“The British government should urge restraint on the Trump administration and throw its weight behind peace negotiations and a comprehensive political settlement.”

Hilary Benn, chair of the Commons’ Brexit committee and former shadow foreign secretary, said: “Let’s hope Syria will now think twice before deciding to gas its own people again. Priority must be humanitarian assistance for civilians.”

John Woodcock, chair of the PLP backbench defence committee, said: “The US action overnight was proportionate and should have Labour’s full support. Chemical weapons were outlawed after their horrific impact in the First World War and failure to respond to the chilling gas attack in Idlib province this week would have emboldened regimes to use them more often, including potentially against British troops.

“It is disappointing that the UK government sat on its hands until the US acted – 24 hours ago Theresa May was insisting no one was contemplating a military response.

“But now the UK should use this moment to take the lead in pushing for wider humanitarian protection which could enable desperately needed aid to get through to starving Syrian civilians.”

Chris Leslie, former shadow chancellor, said: “Assad’s gas attacks on Idlib civilians were surely red line for international community who should come together to bring this horror to end.”

Alison McGovern, co-chair of the Friends of Syria APPG, said on Twitter: “Protecting Syrian civilians, getting aid in should be first priority. None of this needs to be reduced to side swipes between people here.”