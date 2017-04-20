Former shadow cabinet minister Michael Dugher to quit the Commons

Michael Dugher, the former shadow cabinet minister and a prominent critic of Jeremy Corbyn, has added his name to the group of MPs who will quit the Commons at the general election.

The Barnsley East MP said he wanted to “make a difference in life outside of politics” as well as spending more time with his family.

He was a shadow cabinet minister under Ed Miliband and was moved to shadow culture secretary under Corbyn, when the leader formed his first shadow cabinet, but was sacked in January 2016.

Dugher said he wished Labour “nothing but the best for the future”.

Tonight he said the party must be one that is “in touch with working class people and one that can get into government so we can actually do something to really help people” – which was seen as a dig at Corbyn.

“It is with some sadness I can confirm that I will be standing down from Parliament,” he told PoliticsHome.

“As someone who grew up in a South Yorkshire pit village very close to my Barnsley constituency, I have been proud beyond all words to represent the great people of Barnsley East. I will always be grateful for their support and friendship.

“I have worked for the Labour movement for nearly all of the past 20 years. Throughout that time I have always tried to fight for a Labour party that is in touch with working class people and one that can get into government so we can actually do something to really help people.

“I wish the party and more importantly the people of Barnsley nothing but the best for the future. There are always lots of reasons when you make any big decisions.

“It’s time now for me to make a difference in life outside of politics. It’s also time that I do what is best for my wife and children, whom I love with all my heart.”

Which MPs have said they will stand down at the election?