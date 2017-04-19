Hull councillors declare intention to compete for Alan Johnson’s seat

Two Hull councillors have thrown their hats in the ring for Alan Johnson’s Hull West and Hessle seat.

The veteran Johnson confirmed yesterday that he would not stand in the upcoming snap general election. The former home secretary, who narrowly missed out on deputy leadership when Harriet Harman was elected, wrote to his CLP to tell them of his decision.

Daren Hale, who is the current deputy leader of Hull city council, told The Hull Daily Mail: “Theresa May’s decision to break her promises of only days ago by calling an election explains why people get cynical about Tory politicians.”

He added: “Against this backdrop, Hull West and Hessle needs a local Labour campaigner with a proven track record to attempt to fill Alan Johnson’s shoes.”

His colleague on the council, Alan Clark, who represents the Newington ward in West Hull, has also declared his intention to stand, the paper reports. Clark has cabinet responsibilities for neighbourhoods and communities on the city council.

“Alan was a very influential popular MP and his appeal crossed the party divides,” Hale said.

“Following his decision to stand down we need a candidate who knows the community and is respected for action on the ground in the Hull area to retain this seat for Labour.”

“I have been urged by many party members and councillors to stand. As the city council’s deputy leader, I believe we are transforming this whole area.”

“Despite unprecedented cuts we have invested in transforming our city and the perception of this whole region.”

“We did this by infrastructure investment not Tory austerity. This is the model the whole country needs to follow to see real jobs and growth and a return to better times, ensuring the working conditions of Hull people are central in all future discussions.”

“I declare my interest because the only game in town for whoever succeeds Alan is to keep Hull West and Hessle Labour.”

