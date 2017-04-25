Hull West and Hessle: The runners and riders to replace a Labour legend

A prominent Labour activist and policy expert is set to take on a series of local councillors, a television star and a former speechwriter to Jeremy Corbyn in the selection battle for a safe Labour seat.

Emma Hardy, who sits on Labour’s national policy forum (NPF) has confirmed she has entered the race to succeed Alan Johnson, after the former home secretary said he would step down at the snap general election.

Johnson, who is hugely admired across the labour movement and turned down several entreaties to stand for the leadership, posted a majority of 9,333 in Hull West and Hessle in 2015.

Applications for all Labour seats closed on Sunday. The Labour activists looking to claim the constituency are now thought to include:

Alan Clark

The former grammar school boy is a Hull city councillor and cabinet member for neighbourhoods and communities who declared last week.

Michele Dewberry

The Hull-born winner of The Apprentice in 2006 has showered praise on Alan Johnson and asked on Twitter whether she “should stand & represent the area that I love”.

Daren Hale

The deputy leader of Hull City council said the party needs a candidate who is “respected for action on the ground”, according to the Hull Daily Mail.

Emma Hardy

The Unite member and ex-teacher has lived in Hessle for more than 12 years and serves on Labour’s national policy forum (NPF). Last month she wrote for LabourList in support of universal free school meals.

David Prescott

The former speechwriter to Jeremy Corbyn, and son of the former deputy prime minister, now has a role liaising with the party leader and shadow cabinet on policy and media.

Chris Sumpton

The teacher, Hull city councillor and chair of East Hull Labour Party is an outspoken character who grew up on a local council estate and has boxed for charity.

Sam Tarry

The national political officer of transport union the TSSA and East London councillor has been an articulate advocate on television and radio for Jeremy Corbyn and Momentum.