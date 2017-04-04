Livingstone suspended for another year

Former mayor of London Ken Livingstone has had his party membership suspended for another year.

Livingstone faced a prolonged hearing of the NCC, national constitutional committee, the only Labour party body able to expel members. Many had expected him to be expelled for his frequent comments on Hitler and Zionism.

The Jewish Labour Movement tweeted:

One year suspension is insufficient for a party the claims zero tolerance on antisemitism #KenLivingstone — JewishLabourMovement (@JewishLabour) April 4, 2017

This is a betrayal of our Party’s values. One year suspension allows for a revolving door for repeat offenders. — JewishLabourMovement (@JewishLabour) April 4, 2017

The Labour party said in a statement:

The National Constitutional Committee (NCC) of the Labour Party has today found that all three charges of a breach of the Labour Party’s rule 2.1.8 by Ken Livingstone have been found proved.

The NCC consequently determined that the sanction for the breach of Labour Party rules will be suspension from holding office and representation within the Labour Party for two years. Taking account of the period of administrative suspension already served the period of suspension will end on 27 April 2018.

The Labour Party will make no further comment on this matter.