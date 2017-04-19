Labour MPs told to decide on their future by Thursday night as party confirms it will impose candidates for snap election

Labour MPs have been told to declare by Thursday evening if they want to stand in the general election as officials imposed a quick deadline to replace retiring MPs.

The party today confirmed that MPs would be automatically re-selected as candidates, if they wish to stay on, as it began the scramble to find candidates for the 631 seats the party is contesting in just six weeks’ time.

In a sign of the pressure on time it was also decided that constituency Labour parties (CLPs) would not be able to choose their own candidates under the “exceptional selections procedure”.

“It is with the greatest regret that local party members will not be able to select parliamentary candidates,” the note from party headquarters said.

“The process is necessary and it is only due to the exceptional snap general election circumstances and will not set any precedent for future elections.”

The message was sent to CLPs today, after a discussion among members of Labour’s ruling national executive committee (NEC), and set out the next steps, which included: