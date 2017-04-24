Lewisham runners and riders: Author and former PPCs enter the race

A series of prominent activists and former candidates are among the people who could be chosen as Labour’s candidate in a safe London seat.

Ellie Reeves, a former member of Labour’s ruling national executive committee (NEC) is one of the favourites for the Lewisham West and Penge selection.

The vacancy has been created by Jim Dowd’s decision to step down. He posted a majority of 12,714 in the south London constituency in 2015 which means it is expected to stay Labour despite the party’s poor position in the polls nationally.

The deadline for applications to be a Labour candidate in any seat passed yesterday. Candidates will be appointed by a panel of NEC and regional board representatives.

The early frontrunners for Lewisham West and Penge are thought to include:

Ibrahim Dogus

The entrepreneur and co-chair of SME4Labour is perhaps best-known for his role in the popular British Kebab Awards, which is attended by activists from across the party. He is also the founder director of the Centre for Turkey Studies.

Ellie Reeves

The employment law barrister narrowly lost her place on the NEC last year, when a series of pro-Corbyn candidates won through, but is well-known in the capital due to her role as vice-chair of London Labour Party. She is married to John Cryer, chair of the parliamentary Labour Party (PLP), and has said little publicly about a possible candidacy.

Christian Wolmar

The transport expert and author who contested the Richmond Park by-election for Labour last year has thrown his hat in the ring. He has frequently spoken out over his belief that Brexit will be a “disaster” for the country.

Do you know of someone seeking selection in Lewisham West and Penge? If so then please email [email protected]