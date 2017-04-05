Livingstone is an embarrassment to Labour – he has no place in our party

The Labour Party failed its Jewish members last night. The decision to suspend Ken Livingstone for only two years, and not to expel him for his incendiary claims about Hitler supporting Zionism, is yet another indication that Labour is not taking seriously the concerns around anti-Semitism present in the party.

The harm and offence caused by Livingstone show he has no place in a modern Labour Party anymore. His conduct during and since this episode has been an embarrassment to Labour and what it stands for. There is something almost perniciously crass about standing on the steps of your own hearing spouting one liners about Himmler visiting Mandate Palestine.

Unlike what Ken would ask you to believe, this is not actually a question of history. It is not about sources or the Havara Agreement, or Zionist flags flying in Germany. This is not about the dozens of Holocaust and World War Two historians who have lined up to dispute Livingstone’s claims regarding the Third Reich’s “support” of Zionism.

What it is actually about is whether Labour recognises the damage of allowing those who continue to cause such pain to Jewish members to remain in the party – and whether that is a consequence it is willing to endure. Once again, in a year where the Labour party is haemorrhaging Jewish members and Jewish supporters, it can feel like we are not welcome on the Left.

A number of Jewish members of the party have spoken publicly about how they are worried about speaking out in their local CLPs or feel they are expected to be answering for the actions of the Israeli government, even when that is irrelevant to the discussions being had.

Livingstone has a long history of making inflammatory and anti-Semitic comments that have angered and alienated the Jewish community in this country. If Labour, in particular its leader Jeremy Corbyn, is as committed to challenging and eradicating anti-Semitism “and all other forms of racism” as they purport then it is necessary to take the steps in order to ensure that comments like those of Livingstone are dealt with seriously.

The growth in both public and communal support for organisations like Jewish Labour Movement (JLM) reflects how broadly many Jews find their values firmly in left-wing politics.

Further, it is a continual comfort to see the number of allies on the Left, in particular MPs, who agree that Livingstone’s place within the party is no longer viable. We want a place at the table, to be in solidarity with our allies in fighting for social and economic justice for all who live in Britain. JLM member’s leadership on campaign issues around the Dubs Amendment attest to the fact that we are committed to helping shape a British society that is fair and just.

But with that comes an expectation that our lived experience of alienation and distress at the attitudes of Livingstone and those like him are prioritised over the pseudo-historical diatribes of a man trying to legitimise his own prejudices. If Labour wants to remain a party that stands for values of equality, inclusion and social justice, then it is essential that we are able to reflect and self-critique.

The decision on Livingstone only furthers to disappoint Jewish Labour Party supporters, and our allies. It suggests that the current manifestation of our party continues to see anti-Semitism as an ideology that is separate to, or different from, other forms of racism that would be quickly condemned. How will Labour now tackle the problematic discourse that Livingstone has permeated within the party? What is Labour going to do to re-engage Jewish voters who inevitably continue to depart from the party after the outcome of the disciplinary hearing. Yesterday was a sad day for those of us who feel connected to this party’s principles, yet ostracised by its seeming unwillingness to recognise anti-Semitism when it is staring us straight in the face.

Emily Hilton sits on the national executive committee of the Jewish Labour Movement (JLM).