Loach and Abbott aim to turn the tables on Brexiteers with World Transformed festival

Ken Loach and Diane Abbott are among the headline figures at a Brexit-themed cultural festival staged by Corbynista activists in an attempt to quell the rise of UKIP.

Loach, the Bafta-winning film director, and Abbott, the shadow home secretary, will appear at the event, which has been organised by The World Transformed, a spin-off from Momentum.

The two key allies of Jeremy Corbyn will join musician Soweto Kinch and LabourList columnist Maya Goodfellow at Take Back Control in Croydon in south London on Saturday.

The “festival of ideas and action” is the latest event under the TBC banner, which earlier this year announced plans for a nationwide tour of the UKIP heartlands featuring Abbott, former shadow cabinet minsiter Clive Lewis and shadow chancellor John McDonnell.

Today organisers of Take Back Control announced the full line-up for this weekend’s event.

“It will be a day of workshops, talks, food and music which will bring together leave and remain voters, make sense of the Brexit negotiations and discuss how voters can take back control from economic elites and establishment politicians,” they said in a statement.

“Alongside the talks and workshops, there will be performances, art exhibitions, music, rap, spoken word and comedy, as well as a party in the evening.”

The World Transformed put on Momentum’s fringe festival at Labour’s conference in Liverpool last year.