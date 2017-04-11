McDonnell launches Labour’s pledge card for pensioners

Labour will pledge to maintain the triple lock on pensions, John McDonnell will say tomorrow.

Describing the “national scandal” that sees pensioner poverty rising under the Tory government, Labour’s shadow chancellor will commit to ending the unfairness on women’s pension age, including compensating those worst effected.

He will vow that a Labour government would protect the pensions of Britons living overseas, keep the winter fuel allowance and continue the policy of free bus passes.

Labour will also publish new findings that suggest that pensioners would be at least £650 a year better off by the end of the next parliament if the triple lock is maintained.

The triple lock ensures the state pension rises at the same rate as average earnings, the consumer price index, or 2.5 per cent – whichever is highest.

McDonnell will launch the pledge card at a visit to arts and crafts exhibition at Age UK’s Coventry craft and computer centre.

He is expected to say: “I am delighted to be launching this pledge card that will inform many elderly people in our communities that Labour is not only promising to stand up for pensioners; but is determined to ensure they keep the hard-won entitlements they currently hold.”

“It’s a national scandal that pensioner poverty is rising and the Tories are refusing to commit to keeping the triple-lock or compensate women worst affected by the speeding up in the state pension age.”

“Only a Labour Government will stand up for pensioners and protect them throughout the next parliament.”