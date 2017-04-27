You are here: Home » Europe »

MEP Dodds wins Oxford East seat

27th April, 2017 10:01 pm
Anneliese Dodds, the South East MEP, has won selection for the Oxford East constituency at the snap general election.

The vacancy was created by the decision of Andrew Smith to leave ahead of the vote. 

Smith had a 15,280 majority at the 2015 general election, and served as work and pensions secretary under Tony Blair, and chief secretary to the treasury before that. He was first elected in 1987.

Dodds, who is based in Oxford, tweeted:

