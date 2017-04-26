Momentum activist and Better Together chief picked in first wave of Commons selections

Labour has named a party official backed by Momentum and the former head of the unionist campaign in Scotland in the first group of parliamentary candidates to be appointed since the general election was called.

Rhea Wolfson, a constituency Labour Party (CLP) representative on the ruling NEC, will take on Hannah Bardell, the SNP MP for Livingstone.

Wolfson, above, was voted on to the NEC last year as the left-wing slate won a raft of seats with backing from Momentum.

Meanwhile Blair McDougall, who was campaign director at Better Together, will contest East Renfrewshire against nationalist Kirsten Oswald.

The full list of candidates to be announced today is as follows: