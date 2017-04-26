Momentum issues video plea for cash to help take on the Tories

This is the fundraising appeal published by Momentum this week as it aims to help power Labour to government.

It asks for donations of £2 upwards to help “take the fight to the Tories” and says Theresa May only called the election because the media are supportive of her.

Adam Klug, national organiser for the group, said: “Only together, can we get Labour into government to build a society that works for the many, not the few.”