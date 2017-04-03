New shadow cabinet resignation triggers mini-reshuffle for Corbyn

Jeremy Corbyn is set to carry out a mini-reshuffle after a key shadow cabinet minister indicated she would step down next month.

Teresa Pearce will leave her post as shadow communities and local government secretary after the local elections in May.

The MP for Erith and Thamesmead only took up the role in October, when Corbyn appointed a new top team after his second leadership election victory, but has told party bosses she wants to spend more time on her constituency.

Pearce, who was first elected to parliament 2010, took up the role as cover for Grahame Morris, who has been on leave because of illness.

Now Corbyn is expected to offer a promotion for Roberta Blackman-Woods, a shadow minister for local government and MP for the City of Durham.

A spokesperson for Corbyn said: “Teresa Pearce was always acting in the role as cover for Grahame Morris on a temporary basis. Her replacement will be announced at an [appropriate] time.

“Grahame Morris will return to the shadow cabinet in due course.”