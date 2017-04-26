The runners and riders for the prized vacancies created by 13 retiring MPs

Labour officials are this week interviewing candidates for a host of winnable or safe seats. The resignation of a series of respected MPs, including former home secretary Alan Johnson, has prompted an intense – and quick – competition.

Activists in constituency Labour parties (CLPs) will not be able to choose their own candidate because of the timetable imposed under the “exceptional selections procedure”.

Instead members of Labour’s regional boards and representatives from the ruling national executive will appoint candidates by Friday.

The vacancies, and possible contenders to replace them, are as follows:

Retiring MP: Graham Allen, Nottingham North

Possible contenders: Nottingham councillor and GMB and Co-op Party activist Alex Norris.

Retiring MP: Dave Anderson, Blaydon

Possible contenders: North East MEP and former councillor Paul Brannen,

Retiring MP: Tom Blenkinsop, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Possible contenders: TBC.

Retiring MP: Andy Burnham, Leigh

Possible contenders: Wigan councillor Jo Platt; Corbyn aide and ex-MP Katy Clark; NPF rep and former Bury North candidate James Frith, equality campaigner and former PPC Emily Brothers.

Retiring MP: Jim Dowd, Lewisham West and Penge

Possible contenders: London Labour vice chair Ellie Reeves; former Richmond Park candidate Christian Wolmar; and entrepreneur Ibrahim Dogus among many others.

Retiring MP: Michael Dugher, Barnsley East

Possible contenders: GMB official and former PPC Steph Peacock; Yorkshire and Humber MEP Linda McAvan.

Retiring MP: Pat Glass, North West Durham

Possible contenders: Northumberland county councillor and Unite member Laura Pidcock.

Retiring MP: Alan Johnson, Hull West and Hessle

Possible contenders: Momentum activist and TSSA officer Sam Tarry; Unite member and NPF rep Emma Hardy; and former Corbyn speechwriter David Prescott.

Retiring MP: Fiona Mactaggart, Slough

Possible contenders: Jayne Lim, a doctor and vice-chair of Chinese for Labour.

Retiring MP: Rob Marris, Wolverhampton South West

Possible contenders: Kamaljeet Jandu, GMB national equality officer.

Retiring MP: Andrew Smith, Oxford East

Possible contenders: south-east England MEP Anneliese Dodds.

Retiring MP: Gisela Stuart, Birmingham Edgbaston

Possible contenders: West Midlands MEP Neena Gill

Retiring MP: Iain Wright, Hartlepool

Possible contenders: TBC.

If you know someone who has applied for a retiring MP’s seat then please email [email protected]