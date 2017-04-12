Time to recognise the Labour MP or activist who has gone the extra mile

Now is your chance to recognise the Labour activist, MP or trade unionist who has excelled this year.

The competition has opened for the second Labour excellence awards, founded by SME4Labour last year to celebrate the work of hardworking Labour members, affiliates and politicians.

You can nominate people or organisations for each of the categories, listed below, that you think have gone above and beyond in their work by [email protected]

Simply include the name of the person or organisation, contact details and an explanation of why you think they deserve an award.

Last year’s awards, hosted at the SME4Labour’s gala dinner, were attended by Jeremy Corbyn, various MPs and attendees from socialist societies and trade unions.

John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, was named shadow cabinet member of the year while former cabinet minister Yvette Cooper won the Labour MP of the year award.

Ibrahim Dogus, above, is chair of SME4Labour. He is also known for his involvement in the British Kebab Awards.

Unite, Britian’s biggest union, won best trade union and Chinese for Labour won best socialist society.

The categories are:

Labour MP of the year;

shadow cabinet member of the year;

trade union of the year;

councillor of the year;

MSP of the year;

Labour council of the year;

Welsh Assembly member of the year;

CLP of the year;

best MEP;

best mayor;

PPC of the year;

parliamentary assistant of the year;

best socialist society;

friends group of the year;

best peer; and

London assembly member.

