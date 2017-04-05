You are here: Home » Comment »

Tom Watson: The Chief Rabbi is right – Labour has failed the Jewish community

5th April, 2017 10:23 am
avatar

Tags:

This is the full statement issued by Labour deputy leader Tom Watson after the national constitutional committee decided to extend Ken Livingstone’s suspension over his comments about Hitler and Zionism, rather than to expel him from the party.

I find it incomprehensible that our elected lay members on the disciplinary panel found Ken Livingstone guilty of such serious charges, and then concluded that he can remain a member of the Labour Party.

When I read the words of Chief Rabbi Mirvis, who says that “the Labour Party has failed the Jewish community, it has failed its members and it has failed all those who believe in zero tolerance of anti-semitism”, I can’t disagree with him. I wish I could, but I can’t. I am ashamed that we have allowed Mr Livingstone to cause such distress.

It isn’t just Jewish people who feel disgusted and offended by what Mr Livingstone said and by the way he has conducted himself over this matter, and it isn’t just Jewish Labour members who feel ashamed of any indulgence of his views anywhere in the Labour Party. This shames us all, and I’m deeply saddened by it.

Mr Livingstone’s unrepentant media appearances in recent days have continued to discredit the party I love. His current behaviour is still bringing the Labour Party into disrepute. It is hard not to conclude that his use of inflammatory language to dismiss the fully justified outrage of the Jewish community and others will incite further distortions of the Holocaust in our public discourse.

My party is not living up to its commitment to have a zero tolerance approach to anti-semitism. I will continue the fight to ensure that it does, and I will press my colleagues to do so too.

Related posts:

  1. Labour revolt grows after Livingstone clings on to party membership
  2. Livingstone is an embarrassment to Labour – he has no place in our party
  3. Party too slow to tackle reports of anti-Semitism, Andy Burnham says
  4. Ken Livingstone is a pariah and must be expelled from Labour
  5. As Trump claims to bring back the jobs, socialists everywhere must show how we can improve the lives of working people
x

LabourList Daily Email

Everything Labour. Every weekday morning

Share with your friends










Submit