Unite activist wins key north east selection

27th April, 2017 6:00 pm
A Unite activist and Labour councillor has won the race for a prized north-east seat as the party continues to announce a new wave of candidates.

Laura Pidcock won the selection for North West Durham after Pat Glass, a former shadow minister under Jeremy Corbyn, decided to step down at the general election.

Pidcock is a Northumberland county councillor who described herself as a socialist and a feminist.

The Durham seat was much sought after because of its huge majority – some 10,056 at the last election – which is still expected to return a Labour MP despite the party’s poor poll rating nationally.

