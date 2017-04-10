Weekly survey: Syria, minimum wage and free school meals
Donald Trump surprised the world at the end of last week with his decision to strike an Assad military base in Syria, after the regime launched a gas attack on civilians, killing many including children. We ask, should Labour support US bombing of Syria?
Today Jeremy Corbyn has announced that Labour would raise the minimum wage to £10 per hour by 2020, and do away with the higher rate for those over 25. We ask, should Labour commit to a single minimum wage regardless of age?
Last week, Corbyn and Angela Rayner announced that a Labour government would add VAT to private school fees – and use the money raised to provide free school meals for all primary children . We ask, do you support the provision of free school meals for all primary school pupils?
