Which Labour MPs have said they will stand down at the general election?

19th April, 2017 3:38 pm
Tom Blenkinsop, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland

Alan Johnson, Hull West and Hessle

Iain Wright, Hartlepool

Andrew Smith, Oxford East

Pat Glass, North West Durham

