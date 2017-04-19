Which Labour MPs have said they will stand down at the general election?
Tom Blenkinsop, Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland
Alan Johnson, Hull West and Hessle
Iain Wright, Hartlepool
Andrew Smith, Oxford East
Pat Glass, North West Durham
