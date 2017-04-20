Yvette Cooper, a Labour team player and talented scourge of the Tories, showed us how it should be done

Chatting in the pub with some Labour activists, one of them raised the hypothetical question of what would happen if Jeremy Corbyn disappeared. Naturally we chatted for a brief moment about the circumstances in which that could happen but quickly made up a list of likely leadership candidates. We went through the list, striking out one name after another for various reason, until eventually we looked at our page of MPs and found that all of them had been eliminated except for one: Yvette Cooper. Now we are not talent scouts, so if we’ve missed a future star, then I apologise. It’s also worth saying that some names were crossed off for not being ready rather than not being talented. For example Jess Phillips needs to broaden her interests and Rebecca Long-Bailey needs more experience. Both are popular. But, for the here and now, there was only one name which seemed to satisfy us as credible, and here’s what Cooper said to Theresa May yesterday: “She said she was calling an election because parliament was blocking Brexit. but three out of four of MPs and two out of three of the Lords voted for Article 50. So that’s not true, is it? A month ago she told her official spokesman to rule out an early general election and that wasn’t true either. She wants us to believe she is a woman of her word. Isn’t it the truth that we cannot believe a single word she says.”

My Q to Theresa May today and why you can’t trust a single word she says pic.twitter.com/gAEMRjmgyW My Q to Theresa May today and why you can’t trust a single word she says #PMQs

— Yvette Cooper (@YvetteCooperMP) April 19, 2017

The problem with this premise is that Yvette ran in the last leadership contest and came third behind Corbyn and Andy Burnham. It was as if no one wanted to listen back then, and it was only when the refugee crisis came about that she stood out. Whatever your view on the damage done to Angela Merkel, the fact is that Yvette showed herself to have conviction, but it was too late to affect the outcome of the vote.