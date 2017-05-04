An “ex-politician” but not yet a retired one – five things we learnt from David Miliband’s latest interview

David Miliband has described himself as an “ex-politician” in a candid interview with Spear’s, an upmarket magazine for the wealthy. As Labour prepares for a snap general election, the former foreign secretary did not rule out a comeback to British politics at some point in future. So here is what we learned:

He is still exercised by inequality

The yawning gulf between the super-rich and working people on low incomes has been one of the crusading missions of his brother, Ed, but the older of the siblings feels just as strongly about inequality as the former leader, as well as Jeremy Corbyn.

David Miliband highlighted the fact that in the US some 93 per cent of the income gains have gone to the top one per cent since 2008 and says the beneficiaries of globalisation must “be aware that throughout human history, excess leads to revolt — and that’s what you’re seeing at the minute.”

He will not allow himself to be seen as part of the global elite

While his mentor, Tony Blair, has been criticised over his lucrative earnings and dealings with the super-rich in the decade since he left office, Miliband is careful to spend time setting out the flaws of modern markets without borders.

“Globalisation is obviously too unstable, too unequal and too insecure. The policy agenda is in part about how you remedy the inequality — whether through the minimum wage or trade assistance for people that are affected by trade adjustment, or by tax policy.” It is a finely balanced point that could find support in both City boardrooms and among those affected by low pay.

He won’t stop speaking about Trump

He has dissed the Donald before and, is not afraid of doing so again – in fact, he sees it as his duty to stand up for the people in developing nations who he is trying to help in his day job running the International Rescue Committee.

His charity is under siege “because of the questioning in our home base about whether or not the word ‘refugee’ is a code word for terrorist, which is the assertion of some in the current administration”.

Miliband evidently has to work with politicians of all stripes while running a huge international charity but he implied that’s Trump’s claim that refugees are entering the US without any checks is simply beyond the pale: “His campaign has brought into question the whole basis upon which America has welcomed refugees. He’s moved on to ground in the US that’s never been trodden before.”

He will keep making the case for the EU

The Remainer and former foreign secretary was no doubt aghast at Britain’s decision to vote to leave the EU but he rubbishes Theresa May’s attempt to stifle debate on Brexit.

“[What] I would say is that those of us who supported staying shouldn’t suddenly accept that because we lost the referendum, we lost the argument. We can continue to believe what we believe, until the facts go the other way.”

He is out of politics – but not out of ambition

Speculation about Miliband’s political comeback began the day he quit his South Shields seat in 2013. He has done little to fuel it – but also little to dismiss it entirely.

Spear’s lobbed up the rather soft question about whether he tired of people asking him to return to Westminster.

“‘I [would] tire much more of people saying, ‘Thank God you’ve gone away and please stay.” He preferred to describe himself as an “ex-politician” rather than a “retired politician” but the mix of self-deprecating jokes and caveats in his public utterances is a sign that he has not quite given up hope of returning to Britain to claim the Labour leadership on which he narrowly missed out seven years ago.