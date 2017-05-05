Evening update: Corbyn spells out “historic challenge” facing Labour as council losses near 400

Labour has lost control of seven councils at the end of a sobering day for the party.

Jeremy Corbyn said the opposition faced a challenge on an “historic scale” as the results showed the Tories gaining more than 550 seats.

By 9pm on Friday, with all of the results in, the Tories had gained 563 seats while Labour had lost 382.

Corbyn, who aims to become prime minister in little more than a month’s time, said Labour faced an opportunity despite its losses.

“The results were mixed. We lost seats but we are closing the gap on the Conservatives. I am disappointed at every Labour defeat in the local elections. Too many fantastic councillors, who work tirelessly for their communities, lost their seats,” he said.

“We have five weeks to win the general election so we can fundamentally transform Britain for the many not the few.”

Despite Labour’s heavy slide the biggest loser was UKIP, which notched up a single council seat victory and 145 losses, according to BBC data.