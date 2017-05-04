Liveblog: Local and metro mayor elections

10.30 And, whilst votes are take place across the country, they are not taking place everywhere – which is just one of the reasons that this won’t be the best indicator of what the general election results will be.

Another reason, is that people do vote a little differently locally to how they vote nationally. The results of the locals can give us an idea of what the next government might look like, but it won’t be perfect. Not to mention that there’s another month of campaigning yet to do.

10.20 Labour should win the Tees Valley, Liverpool City Region and Greater Manchester quite easily – and if we don’t that is a sure fire sign that June 8th will be very painful. However, to win the West of England would be a shock, and frankly I don’t think in a month of Sundays there’s a chance we’ll have a look-in in Cambridgeshire.

The really interesting mayoral contest is the West Midlands. Based on 2015 general election results, it tends towards Labour, but with recent polling it looks far too close to call. Could be a nail-biter.

10.10 In addition to local council elections across most of the country, there’s also the new metro mayoral positions up for grabs.

Greater Manchester, Liverpool City Region, the Tees Valley, the West of England, the West Midlands and Cambridgeshire and Peterborough are the newly created roles. We’ve a run down of Labour’s candidates here.

10.00 Hello and welcome to tonight’s local elections liveblog. Polls have just closed across the country in the first major vote of 2017.

Of course, up until a few weeks ago we thought this would be the peak of electoral excitement of the year, but lucky us, there’s a general on June 8th.