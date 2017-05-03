The full list of the Labour Party’s general election candidates in London
Labour has completed the process of choosing candidates for all the London seats at the general election – with 38 women and 35 men selected to represent the party on June 8th.
Barking – Margaret Hodge
Battersea – Marsha de Cordova
Beckenham – Marina Ahmad
Bermondsey and Old Southwark – Neil Coyle
Bethnal Green and Bow – Rushanara Ali
Bexleyheath and Crayford – Stefano Borella
Brent Central – Dawn Butler
Brent North – Barry Gardiner
Brentford and Isleworth – Ruth Cadbury
Bromley and Chislehurst – Sara Hyde
Camberwell and Peckham – Harriet Harman
Carshalton and Wallington – Emine Ibrahim
Chelsea and Fulham – Alan De’Ath
Chingford and Woodford Green – Bilal Mahmood
Chipping Barnet – Emma Whysall
Cities of London and Westminster – Ibrahim Dogus
Croydon Central – Sarah Jones
Croydon North – Steve Reed
Croydon South – Jennifer Brathwaite
Dagenham and Rainham – Jon Cruddas
Dulwich and West Norwood – Helen Hayes
Ealing, Southall – Virendra Sharma
Ealing Central and Acton – Rupa Huq
Ealing North – Stephen Pound
East Ham – Stephen Timms
Edmonton – Kate Osamor
Eltham – Clive Efford
Enfield Southgate – Bambos Charambolous
Enfield North – Joan Ryan
Erith and Thamesmead – Teresa Pearce
Feltham and Heston – Seema Malhotra
Finchley and Golders Green – Jeremy Newmark
Greenwich and Woolwich – Matthew Pennycook
Hackney North and Stoke Newington – Diane Abbott
Hackney South and Shoreditch – Meg Hillier
Hammersmith – Andy Slaughter
Hampstead and Kilburn – Tulip Siddiq
Harrow East – Navin Shah
Harrow West – Gareth Thomas
Hayes and Harlington – John McDonnell
Hendon – Mike Katz
Holborn and St Pancras – Keir Starmer
Hornchurch and Upminster – Rocky Gill
Hornsey and Wood Green – Catherine West
Ilford North – Wes Streeting
Ilford South – Mike Gapes
Islington North – Jeremy Corbyn
Islington South and Finsbury – Emily Thornberry
Kensington – Emma Dent Coad
Kingston and Surbiton – Laurie South
Lewisham Deptford – Vicky Foxcroft
Lewisham East – Heidi Alexander
Lewisham West and Penge – Ellie Reeves
Leyton and Wanstead – John Cryer
Mitcham and Morden – Siobhain McDonagh
Old Bexley and Sidcup – Danny Hackett
Orpington – Nigel de Gruchy
Poplar and Limehouse – Jim Fitzpatrick
Putney – Neeraj Patil
Richmond Park – Cate Tuitt
Romford – Angelina Leatherbarrow
Ruislip Northwood and Pinner – Rebecca Lury
Streatham – Chuka Umunna
Sutton and Cheam – Bonnie Craven
Tooting – Rosena Allin-Khan
Tottenham – David Lammy
Twickenham – Katherine Dunne
Uxbridge and South Ruislip – Vincent Lo
Vauxhall – Kate Hoey
Walthamstow – Stella Creasy
West Ham – Lyn Brown
Westminster North – Karen Buck
Wimbledon – Imran Uddin
To report anything from the comment section, please e-mail [email protected]