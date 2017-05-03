The full list of the Labour Party’s general election candidates in London

Labour has completed the process of choosing candidates for all the London seats at the general election – with 38 women and 35 men selected to represent the party on June 8th.

Barking – Margaret Hodge

Battersea – Marsha de Cordova

Beckenham – Marina Ahmad

Bermondsey and Old Southwark – Neil Coyle

Bethnal Green and Bow – Rushanara Ali

Bexleyheath and Crayford – Stefano Borella

Brent Central – Dawn Butler

Brent North – Barry Gardiner

Brentford and Isleworth – Ruth Cadbury

Bromley and Chislehurst – Sara Hyde

Camberwell and Peckham – Harriet Harman

Carshalton and Wallington – Emine Ibrahim

Chelsea and Fulham – Alan De’Ath

Chingford and Woodford Green – Bilal Mahmood

Chipping Barnet – Emma Whysall

Cities of London and Westminster – Ibrahim Dogus

Croydon Central – Sarah Jones

Croydon North – Steve Reed

Croydon South – Jennifer Brathwaite

Dagenham and Rainham – Jon Cruddas

Dulwich and West Norwood – Helen Hayes

Ealing, Southall – Virendra Sharma

Ealing Central and Acton – Rupa Huq

Ealing North – Stephen Pound

East Ham – Stephen Timms

Edmonton – Kate Osamor

Eltham – Clive Efford

Enfield Southgate – Bambos Charambolous

Enfield North – Joan Ryan

Erith and Thamesmead – Teresa Pearce

Feltham and Heston – Seema Malhotra

Finchley and Golders Green – Jeremy Newmark

Greenwich and Woolwich – Matthew Pennycook

Hackney North and Stoke Newington – Diane Abbott

Hackney South and Shoreditch – Meg Hillier

Hammersmith – Andy Slaughter

Hampstead and Kilburn – Tulip Siddiq

Harrow East – Navin Shah

Harrow West – Gareth Thomas

Hayes and Harlington – John McDonnell

Hendon – Mike Katz

Holborn and St Pancras – Keir Starmer

Hornchurch and Upminster – Rocky Gill

Hornsey and Wood Green – Catherine West

Ilford North – Wes Streeting

Ilford South – Mike Gapes

Islington North – Jeremy Corbyn

Islington South and Finsbury – Emily Thornberry

Kensington – Emma Dent Coad

Kingston and Surbiton – Laurie South

Lewisham Deptford – Vicky Foxcroft

Lewisham East – Heidi Alexander

Lewisham West and Penge – Ellie Reeves

Leyton and Wanstead – John Cryer

Mitcham and Morden – Siobhain McDonagh

Old Bexley and Sidcup – Danny Hackett

Orpington – Nigel de Gruchy

Poplar and Limehouse – Jim Fitzpatrick

Putney – Neeraj Patil

Richmond Park – Cate Tuitt

Romford – Angelina Leatherbarrow

Ruislip Northwood and Pinner – Rebecca Lury

Streatham – Chuka Umunna

Sutton and Cheam – Bonnie Craven

Tooting – Rosena Allin-Khan

Tottenham – David Lammy

Twickenham – Katherine Dunne

Uxbridge and South Ruislip – Vincent Lo

Vauxhall – Kate Hoey

Walthamstow – Stella Creasy

West Ham – Lyn Brown

Westminster North – Karen Buck

Wimbledon – Imran Uddin