The full list of the Labour Party’s general election candidates in Scotland
Aberdeen North – Orr Vinegold.
Aberdeen South – Callum O’Dwyer
Airdrie & Shotts – Helen McFarlane
Angus – William Campbell
Argyll & Bute – Michael Kelly
Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock – Carol Mochan
Banff & Buchan – Caitlin Stott
Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk – Ian Davidson
Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross – Olivia Bell
Central Ayrshire – Nairn McDonald
Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill – Hugh Gaffney
Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East – Elisha Fisher
Dumfries & Galloway – Daniel Goodare
Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale – Douglas Beattie
Dundee East – Lesley Brennan
Dundee West – Alan Cowan
Dunfermline & West Fife – Cara Hilton
East Dunbartonshire – Callum McNally
East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow – Monique McAdams
East Lothian – Martin Whitfield
East Renfrewshire – Blair McDougall
Edinburgh East – Patsy King
Edinburgh North & Leith – Gordon Munro
Edinburgh South – Ian Murray (above)
Edinburgh South West – Foysol Choudhury
Edinburgh West – Mandy Telford
Falkirk – Craig Martin
Glasgow Central – Faten Hameed
Glasgow East – Kate Watson
Glasgow North – Pam Duncan
Glasgow North East – Paul Sweeney
Glasgow North West – Michael Shanks
Glasgow South – Eileen Dinning
Glasgow South West – Matt Kerr
Glenrothes – Altany Craik
Gordon – Kirsten Muat
Inverclyde – Martin McCluskey
Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey – Mike Robb
Kilmarnock & Loudoun – Laura Dover
Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath – Lesley Laird
Lanark & Hamilton East – Andrew Hilland
Linlithgow & Falkirk East – Joan Coombes
Livingston – Rhea Wolfson
Midlothian – Danielle Rowley
Moray – Joanne Kirby
Motherwell & Wishaw – Angela Feeney
Na h-Eileanan an Iar – Ealasaid MacDonald
North Ayrshire and Arran – Chris Rimicans
North East Fife – Rosalind Garton
Ochil & South Perthshire – Joanne Ross
Orkney & Shetland – Robina Barton
Paisley & Renfrewshire North – Alison Taylor
Paisley & Renfrewshire South – Alison Dowling
Perth & North Perthshire – David Roemmele
Ross, Skye & Lochaber – Peter O’Donnghaile
Rutherglen & Hamilton West – Ged Killen
Stirling – Chris Kane
West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine – Barry Black
West Dunbartonshire – Jean-Anne Mitchell
