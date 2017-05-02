You are here: Home » News »

The full list of the Labour Party’s general election candidates in Scotland

2nd May, 2017 10:45 am

Aberdeen North – Orr Vinegold.

Aberdeen South – Callum O’Dwyer

Airdrie & Shotts – Helen McFarlane

Angus – William Campbell

Argyll & Bute – Michael Kelly

Ayr, Carrick & Cumnock – Carol Mochan

Banff & Buchan – Caitlin Stott

Berwickshire, Roxburgh & Selkirk – Ian Davidson

Caithness, Sutherland & Easter Ross – Olivia Bell

Central Ayrshire – Nairn McDonald

Coatbridge, Chryston & Bellshill – Hugh Gaffney

Cumbernauld, Kilsyth & Kirkintilloch East – Elisha Fisher

Dumfries & Galloway – Daniel Goodare

Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale & Tweeddale – Douglas Beattie

Dundee East – Lesley Brennan

Dundee West  – Alan Cowan

Dunfermline & West Fife – Cara Hilton

East Dunbartonshire – Callum McNally

East Kilbride, Strathaven & Lesmahagow  – Monique McAdams

East Lothian – Martin Whitfield

East Renfrewshire – Blair McDougall

Edinburgh East – Patsy King

Edinburgh North & Leith – Gordon Munro

Edinburgh South – Ian Murray (above)

Edinburgh South West – Foysol Choudhury 

Edinburgh West  – Mandy Telford

Falkirk – Craig Martin

Glasgow Central – Faten Hameed

Glasgow East – Kate Watson

Glasgow North – Pam Duncan

Glasgow North East – Paul Sweeney

Glasgow North West – Michael Shanks

Glasgow South – Eileen Dinning

Glasgow South West – Matt Kerr

Glenrothes – Altany Craik

Gordon – Kirsten Muat

Inverclyde – Martin McCluskey

Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch & Strathspey – Mike Robb

Kilmarnock & Loudoun – Laura Dover

Kirkcaldy & Cowdenbeath – Lesley Laird

Lanark & Hamilton East – Andrew Hilland

Linlithgow & Falkirk East – Joan Coombes

Livingston – Rhea Wolfson

Midlothian – Danielle Rowley

Moray – Joanne Kirby

Motherwell & Wishaw – Angela Feeney

Na h-Eileanan an Iar – Ealasaid MacDonald

North Ayrshire and Arran – Chris Rimicans

North East Fife – Rosalind Garton

Ochil & South Perthshire – Joanne Ross

Orkney & Shetland – Robina Barton

Paisley & Renfrewshire North – Alison Taylor

Paisley & Renfrewshire South – Alison Dowling

Perth & North Perthshire – David Roemmele

Ross, Skye & Lochaber – Peter O’Donnghaile

Rutherglen & Hamilton West – Ged Killen

Stirling – Chris Kane

West Aberdeenshire & Kincardine – Barry Black

West Dunbartonshire – Jean-Anne Mitchell

