Tories have 19 point lead over Labour

The Conservatives have a 19 point lead over Labour on Westminster voting intention, a new poll suggests.

The Tories could expect 47 per cent of the vote, were an election held tomorrow – a drop of one point from the last time such a poll was conducted. Labour could expect 28 per cent, up one point, the Liberal Democrats 8 per cent, down two, UKIP 8 per cent, up one, and the Greens 4 per cent, up one.

In the Guardian/ICM polling, the Tories are also expected to win the election by more than 70 per cent of respondents.

One in ten think Labour will win a majority, 17 per cent expect a hung parliament, and just over a third – 34 per cent – expect a Tory majority of more than 100. Some 38 per cent expect a Tory majority of less than 100 seats.