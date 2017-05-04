Vast majority of readers say media is biased against Corbyn – survey results

The media is biased against Jeremy Corbyn, LabourList readers have overwhelmingly said.

Some 86 per cent of people think the mainstream media does not give the Labour leader a fair hearing, with 12 per cent disagreeing and two per cent unsure.

Today John McDonnell, the shadow chancellor, accused the BBC of spreading Tory “lies” and called a Today presenter a “scallywag” when he faces questions over Labour’s spending plans.

Labour is behind in the polls but anti-establishment messages will help the party to make up ground on the Conservatives, our readers believe.

Seven in ten respondents, 70 per cent, think that it is a good way to close the gap in ratings between Corbyn’s Labour and the Conservatives, with 20 per cent disagreeing. Just 10 per cent are unsure.

Our readers are clear they would also like to see higher taxes for the richest in Labour’s upcoming manifesto, with 88 per cent backing this.

Seven per cent would not like to see this and five per cent were not sure.

2,755 people took part in last week’s survey – thanks everyone for participating.