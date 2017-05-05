We are closing the gap on the Tories – Corbyn on Labour’s results

This is the full statement published by Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn tonight on the party’s local elections performance.

The results were mixed. We lost seats but we are closing the gap on the Conservatives. I am disappointed at every Labour defeat in the local elections. Too many fantastic councillors, who work tirelessly for their communities, lost their seats.

We have five weeks to win the General Election so we can fundamentally transform Britain for the many not the few.

We know this is no small task – it is a challenge on an historic scale. But we, the whole Labour movement and the British people, can’t afford not to seize our moment.

The British people have been held back for too long. Labour will put more money in people’s pockets with a £10 real living wage, look after our pensioners by protecting the triple lock on state pensions and give everybody the care and dignity they deserve by properly funding our NHS and social care system.

I urge everyone to vote Labour because things can, and will, change.