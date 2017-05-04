You are here: Home » News »

“We did it before and we will do it again” – Jon Ashworth’s campaign speech on how Labour will rebuild the NHS

4th May, 2017 4:20 pm

This is Labour’s new NHS video featuring an extract from a rousing speech delivered this week by shadow health secretary Jon Ashworth.

