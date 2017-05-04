Woodcock confirmed as Labour candidate as Corbynistas fail in deselection bid

John Woodcock will fight again for his Cumbria seat under a Labour banner after the failure of a last-ditch attempt to prevent him from standing.

The Corbynsceptic MP was confirmed as the Barrow and Furness candidate after Labour’s ruling national executive committee (NEC) voted down a motion for him to de-selected.

Woodcock, a trenchant advocate for Trident, had prompted anger among supporters of Jeremy Corbyn when he said he would “not countenance ever” voting for the party leader to become prime minister.

Yesterday Woodcock spoke of his happiness, writing on Twitter “Delighted. Let’s fight for Furness” and “Now we know I am standing.. Please give to my fighting fund! Barrow & Britain need a strong independent Labour voice”.

The former Progress chair is defending a majority of just 795 while the Tories came second last time.

He has been a regular critic of Corbyn since the veteran left-winger was elected Labour leader in September 2015. Woodcock has spoken up repeatedly over the importance of the nuclear deterrent, for which the submarines are manufactured in his constituency, while Corbyn has a longstanding opposition to Trident. Labour Party policy backs the weapon.