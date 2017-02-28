Corbyn, Chakrabarti and Abbott miss first PLP meeting after by-elections

Several key Labour leadership figures missed the first PLP meeting after last week’s disastrous by-election results.

Shami Chakrabarti, the shadow attorney general, missed the meeting after an appearance on Marr where she appeared to blame the “neglect” of successive governments for the loss of Copeland in Thursday’s by-elections. This was seen by many as an attack on the last Labour governments.

Jeremy Corbyn was also absent from the meeting.

Diane Abbott, the shadow home secretary, and Chakrabarti were photographed having a drink in a house bar whilst the meeting was ongoing. Such photographs are at odds with parliamentary protocol.

According to Politics Home, when the photograph began circulating at the meeting, Neil Coyle became “angry and animated”.

Graham Jones said to Politics Home: “It’s disappointing that it appears Shami and Diane are in the Pugin Room. Shami had a lot to say at the weekend, it’s a shame she didn’t have a lot to say in the meeting.”

“Perhaps if she had turned up she could have explained her comments. When it was revealed where she was, people felt it wasn’t in order.”

“There’s a degree of frustration becuase she’s not elected and she speaks like someone who is elected. She has no authority from any electorate and people feel there’s a disconnect and those of us who have the views of voters to take on board and consider.”