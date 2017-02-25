Sadiq Khan: Scottish Nationalism can be as divisive as racism

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has today warned of the dangers of Scottish Nationalism, saying that there is no difference between it and racism.

Khan has spoken out ahead of his speech to Scottish Labour conference, saying that: “There’s no difference between those who try to divide us on the basis of whether we’re English or Scottish and those who try to divide us on the basis of our background, race or religion.”

In remarks in the Daily Record, Khan says that both Scots and Londoners need to fight for their “shared progressive values” to “turn back the tide” of divisive nationalism.

Scottish Labour leader Kezia Dugdale retweeted Khan’s remarks, adding: “Very much looking forward to welcoming Sadiq to Perth later today”.

Khan said: “London and Scotland have always had a very special relationship.”

“We are twin beacons of progressive values and hope within the United Kingdom. We both celebrate our diversity and take pride in our tolerance. We strive for equality and to increase opportunities.”

“But despite our shared values, there are some in Scotland who are determined to define London as Scotland’s enemy – to turn us against each other,” he added.

“They try to paint my city as the home of ‘the elite’ – as a hotbed of conservatism. Well I’m in Perth today to send a clear message to all Scots that nothing could be further from the truth.”

“Because that is not my London and that is not Labour’s London – the London that I know and love.”

“The antidote to Brexit and the rise of right-wing populist parties is not to run away, break away or push our neighbours away. It’s to lead in a different direction – the right direction.”

“That is the message I’m taking to the Scottish Labour Party conference today – that now is the time to build unity, create a more United Kingdom and ensure everyone has the opportunities they need to succeed.”

“We will only succeed in turning back the tide if we do it together. Together within our communities and together across borders – working for the collective good.”

The first minister of Scotland, the SNP’s Nicola Sturgeon, has said Khan’s remarks are “spectacularly ill-judged”.

Anas Sarwar, Scottish Labour’s shadow health secretary, tweeted, which was retweeted by his leader Dugdale:

All forms of nationalism rely on creating an “us” vs “them”. Let’s drop the Scottish exceptionalism & call it out for what it is. #ScotLab17 — AnasSarwar (@AnasSarwar) February 25, 2017

He added: