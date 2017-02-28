Weekly survey: By-elections, Scottish independence and Sadiq’s comments

With Labour holding on to the Stoke Central seat, we ask has the victory in the by-election over UKIP made you optimistic about Labour’s future?

Scottish Labour have declared their policy to stand against a second independence referendum, which leader Kezia Dugdale has described as divisive. We ask, should they oppose calls for a new referendum?

Before his speech at the Scottish Labour conference, London mayor Sadiq Khan compared Scottish nationalism to racism and other ways of dividing people. We ask, was he right to point out the similarities between the two?