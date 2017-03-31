BBC “must not succumb” to pressure over Brexit coverage – McFadden and Labour MPs write to director general
This is the full text of the letter sent by backbencher Pat McFadden and several other Labour MPs to Tony Hall, director-general of the BBC.
Dear Lord Hall
The BBC is a world renowned and globally respected broadcaster. Its reputation is based on fearless fact based impartial reporting.
The BBC and our broadcasters (unlike newspapers) are required to be objective and impartial by law. The BBC rightly guards its independence and should resist attempts at political interference or pressure.
This is particularly important in today’s political environment where self-reinforcing social media bubbles and authoritarian attempts to force people to accept a single version of events are on the rise.
We expect the BBC to defend its independence and report impartially, robustly and fearlessly on all issues relating to Brexit and not succumb to any pressure to skew its coverage one way or the other.
Yours sincerely
Pat McFadden
Yvette Cooper
Graham Allen
Ian Murray
Ben Bradshaw
Chris Leslie
Lord (Michael) Cashman
Heidi Alexander
Chuka Umunna
Emma Reynolds
Seema Malhotra
Stephen Timms
Nicky Morgan
Ken Clarke
Anna Soubry
Alistair Burt
Ed Vaizey
Tim Farron
Nick Clegg
Jeremy Lefroy
Alistair Carmichael
Mark Durkan
