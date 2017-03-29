Most important negotiations of modern times – Corbyn and O’Grady react to A50

The country is embarking upon its “most important negotiations in modern times” today, as Theresa May triggers article 50, Jeremy Corbyn has said.

There is no doubt that the country will change, he adds, but that whilst the Tories want to “turn our country into a low wage tax haven”, Labour is “determined to ensure we can rebuild and transform Britain, so no one and no community is left behind.”

The prime minister will formally begin the negotiating process to exit the European Union, with the two year period starting as soon as the letter reaches the EU. Many fear that the negotiations will take longer than this stipulated period.

“It will be a national failure of historic proportions if the prime minister comes back from Brussels without having secured protection for jobs and living standards,” the Labour leader adds.

“That’s why Labour has set the clear priorities of full access to the European market, rights at work and environmental protection. And we will hold the Government to account every step of the way.”

Frances O’Grady, the general secretary of the TUC, urges the prime minister to “get the best deal for Britain – not just the fastest deal”

“British workers and British jobs are relying on it,” she adds.

Focusing on worker’s rights, she says: “The best deal will guarantee that hardworking Brits keep their hard-won rights at work – and that in the years to come they won’t miss out on protections that Dutch, Spanish and German workers get. The best deal has to protect good jobs, with decent wages, by keeping our trade free from tariffs and unnecessary bureaucracy. And it has to end the disgraceful uncertainty for workers from other EU nations who’ve made the UK their home.”

“The Brexit deal will define Britain’s future for a generation. We owe it to ourselves and our children to take the time needed to get it right.”