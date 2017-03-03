Corbyn: Every elderly person denied the care they need is a political choice

The NHS crisis is one “made in Downing street” Jeremy Corbyn will say.

Speaking at the it’s our NHS demonstration tomorrow, Corbyn is expected to launch an attack on the government’s cuts on big businesses tax bills, whilst healthcare budgets are under strain. He will also focus on EU nationals being denied a guarantee on their right to stay in Britain.

He is expected to say: “Every person waiting in A&E. Every person on a trolley in a corridor. Every student nurse forced to visit a food bank to make ends meet. Every elderly person denied the care they need. Every time that is a political choice.”

“It is this Government saying tax cuts for the few are more important than the dignity and care of the many in their time of need.”

“Without [a funding injection at next week’s budget], the NHS is due to suffer its first funding cut in living memory – NHS funding per person will be cut next year.”

“So when people are being neglected, when people are suffering in pain, when our NHS staff haven’t had a proper pay rise, this Government must answer what bigger priority is there than giving our NHS the money it needs?”

“Let’s say this clearly: EU nationals, who have made their lives here, are welcome here, their rights should be guaranteed. Labour voted for it in the commons; we beat them in the Lords.”

“And now it is time for Theresa May to guarantee the rights of all EU nationals in this country. People are not bargaining chips.”

“Over 50,000 EU nationals, including 10,000 doctors, work in our NHS. Our NHS needs all their talents.”