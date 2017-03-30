Former Mayor of London to come before Labour ruling body today

Ken Livingstone will today appear before Labour’s national constitutional committee (NCC) who will decide whether he will be expelled from the party.

The former Mayor of London made comments that Adolf Hitler was “supporting Zionism” before he “went mad” . He has been suspended from the Labour Party for eleven months.

Evidence will today be presented to the eleven-member NCC, which includes people from constituency labour parties, trade unions and councillors. It is the only Labour body that can expel members. Livingstone’s case will be presented by Michael Mansfield QC and his solicitor is Imran Khan, who previously represented Stephen Lawrence’s family.

Livingstone called for the meeting to be made public but it will be conducted in private. He maintains that he has not broken any rules, The Guardian has reported.

“I am being attacked by the right wing of the Labour party because I support Palestinian human rights and strongly back our leader, Jeremy Corbyn,” Livingstone is reported to have said. “There is no real evidence against me, so hopefully the Labour panel will dismiss the charge against me. Only a biased and rigged jury could find against me”