Gorton by-election to be held on 4th May

28th March, 2017 11:43 am
The Manchester Gorton by-election will take place on 4th May, the same day as the metro mayor and local elections.

Afzal Khan, Labour’s candidate for the seat, will have the job of defending the 24,000 majority on the same day as the local elections and mayoral election in the city.

Andy Burnham is running to be Greater Manchester mayor, and is the favourite for the position.

Khan launched his campaign this weekend, at Longsight market in the constituency, with local councillors.

He tweeted:

Labour’s whips office confirmed the news on twitter:

The campaign office for Gorton is open everyday 9:30am-7:30pm at Greatledge, Pink Bank Lane, Manchester, M12 5GH. Their phone number is 07525 148 257.

