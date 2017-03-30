Great Repeal Bill: TUC General Secretary demands May protects workers’ rights

The Prime Minister must promise to protect workers’ rights, TUC General Secretary Frances O’Grady has said.

The Government will be laying out its plans to remove EU law from the statute book in the Great Repeal Bill later today. This comes after the government triggered Article 50, which gives the UK two years to negotiate a deal to leave the EU.

O’Grady has demanded Theresa May maintain her promise to protect and maintain all workers’ rights, including people who come from the EU.

“These are rights we all rely on – like rules to guarantee safe workplaces, equal pay for women, protection from excessive working hours, and rights to equal treatment for agency workers.

“The TUC will be watching closely to make sure that every workplace right that comes from the EU is protected – now and into the future,” O’Grady said.

O’Grady has asked May to put a clause in the Bill that pledges the the Government can’t use “antiquated Henry VIII powers to go back and punch holes in worker protections on the quiet, without parliamentary scrutiny.”

“The Prime Minister must also ensure protecting workers’ rights is at the heart of the UK’s future trade deal with the EU.”

“The UK should sign up to a level playing field with our EU partners – not a race to the bottom on workplace rights. We don’t want hardworking Brits to miss out on new rights that workers in other European nations get,” she said.