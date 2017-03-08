“Incredibly talented” Clive Lewis will soon be back in top team, says McDonnell

John McDonnell has given the clearest hint yet that Clive Lewis could return to the shadow cabinet by saying the former business spokesman will play a “significant role” for the party in future.

McDonnell, one of Jeremy Corbyn’s closest allies, heaped praise on the “incredibly talented” Lewis – who resigned last month over Labour’s three line whip on article 50 – and said he hoped the Norwich South MP would be “back with us soon”.

Lewis, who served as shadow business secretary and shadow defence secretary, has been subject to intense speculation over whether he could stand as for the Labour leadership. He has tried to play down debate over his ambitions while critics have pointed to the fact he and other mooted contenders for the top job, such as Rebecca Long-Bailey, were only elected to the Commons fewer than two years.

Yesterday McDonnell said his former shadow cabinet colleague would be handed a “significant role” in the future but stopped short of giving details.

“I am hoping Clive will be back with us soon. He is incredibly talented. He is a good friend of mine ever since I met him in parliament, and before then, and he will be playing a significant role for us in the future for definite, whether it is in shadow cabinet soon or other roles,” said McDonnell, according to the Eastern Daily Press.

“There will be a role for Clive almost certainly in the future, and we will be talking to him about that shortly. That will cheer him up.”

When Lewis stepped down it brought to an end a turbulent period in which he had clashed with Corbyn’s staff over his views on Trident while covering the defence brief.

He was moved to the business portfolio but upon resigning he and Corbyn published a warm joint mutual statement in which the former Territorial Army reservist pledged to continue to “support our party and our leader” from the backbenches.