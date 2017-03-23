Keith Palmer was killed while bravely doing his duty – Sadiq Khan

This is a statement that Sadiq Khan, mayor of London, has put out in response to yesterday’s terror attack and the death of PC Keith Palmer.

Tonight we have learned that the courageous police officer who was killed while protecting our city was PC Keith Palmer. He was 48 and a husband and father.

Keith Palmer was killed while bravely doing his duty – protecting our city and the heart of our democracy from those who want to destroy our way of life.

My heart goes out to his family, friends and colleagues.

He personifies the brave men and women of our police and emergency services who work around the clock to keep us safe – tonight all Londoners are grateful to them.