London stands united in remembrance at Trafalgar Square vigil – Sadiq Khan

Londoners stood as one at last night’s vigil in Trafalgar Square, organised by the mayor Sadiq Khan.

Politicians stood with faith leaders and police chiefs to remember those killed in Wednesday’s terror attack at Westminster.

Khan was joined by home secretary Amber Rudd. Members of the public lit candles in memory of those killed, with some praying for those still fighting for their lives in hospital.

Sadiq Khan addressed the crowd, and you can see the full video of his speech here: