Sadiq Khan: Not in the EU’s interests to punish Britain for the Brexit vote

A bad Brexit deal would hurt both Europe and Britain, Sadiq Khan has said.

Khan, London mayor, has described the European Union as a “symbol for how different people – and different nations – are stronger together than they are apart.” As such, he thinks it makes no sense to punish Britain for its vote to leave the union of European nations.

“Now is the time to be confident in the European Union. And to act with confidence. There’s no need – as some have suggested – for the EU to send a message – or to instil fear – by punishing the UK. Because a proud, optimistic and confident institution does not secure its future through fear,” he says.

At a keynote speech in Brussels, which saw terrorism itself in the last twelve months, he added: “The people of Brussels know all too well what it’s like to suffer from senseless terrorism. And I know we share a steely determination to never allow these terrorists to succeed. London, Brussels and Europe will never be cowed by terrorism.”

After his speech, Khan is due to meet with various high profile figures in the European Union, including president of the European parliament, Antonio Tajani, and president of the European Commission, Jean-Claude Juncker.

Tomorrow the prime minister Theresa May will trigger article 50, formally beginning the process of Britain exiting the European Union.

He said in his speech that he is speaking as a an ambassador for London, but also as a friend, colleague and proud European.

“The truth is that London will always remain a key partner for Brussels and every European nation long after Brexit is resolved,” he said.

“My city is not only the beating heart of Britain’s economy, but the single most important organ for growth across Europe. I say this with friendship and all due respect – but a bad Brexit deal that hurts London would hurt the European Union too.”

“I come here with a message of optimism and hope during gloomy times. Because I’m optimistic about London’s future and our future working together.”

“The EU has been criticised in recent times, with increasing calls for major reform. But we mustn’t forget the extent to which it’s been a force for good in the world. How much it’s achieved and how it’s transformed the face of Europe. The EU stands as a symbol for how different people – and different nations – are stronger together than they are apart.”